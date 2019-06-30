Short Interest in Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP) Grows By 13.4%

Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 336,800 shares, a growth of 13.4% from the May 15th total of 297,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 72,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

In other news, VP Larry Newton Brownlee sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total transaction of $312,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,078,219.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Neenah by 154.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 7,918 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neenah by 22.6% during the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 235,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,149,000 after buying an additional 43,387 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Neenah during the first quarter valued at approximately $625,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neenah by 40.4% during the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 302,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,486,000 after buying an additional 87,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Neenah by 6.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,222,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,693,000 after buying an additional 73,669 shares during the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NP opened at $67.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.61. Neenah has a 52-week low of $56.67 and a 52-week high of $96.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.26.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Neenah had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The firm had revenue of $239.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Neenah’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Neenah will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Neenah’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neenah from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th.

About Neenah

Neenah, Inc produces and sells technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other uses; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

