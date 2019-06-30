Short Interest in Lazydays Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LAZY) Decreases By 7.4%

Lazydays Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LAZY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, a drop of 7.4% from the May 15th total of 27,200 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LAZY shares. Northland Securities set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Lazydays and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lazydays from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

In related news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 100,000 shares of Lazydays stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 140,211 shares of company stock worth $720,152. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lazydays stock. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lazydays Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LAZY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC owned about 0.17% of Lazydays as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 33.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lazydays stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $5.00. 6,887 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,728. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.07. Lazydays has a 52 week low of $4.13 and a 52 week high of $9.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.04). Lazydays had a negative return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The business had revenue of $173.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.76 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lazydays will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

About Lazydays

Lazydays Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships in the United States. It provides various products, including RV sales, RV services, financing and insurance products, RV parts and accessories, RV rentals, third-party protection plans, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping for RV owners.

