Sensus Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:SRTS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sensus Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:SRTS) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.96.

SRTS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Sensus Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Alliance Global Partners lowered Sensus Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research report on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Sensus Healthcare from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

NASDAQ:SRTS traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.54. The company had a trading volume of 11,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,644. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.40. Sensus Healthcare has a 1 year low of $4.75 and a 1 year high of $9.23. The company has a market capitalization of $91.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.57 and a beta of -0.20.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.11). Sensus Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 13.34% and a negative net margin of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $5.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.81 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sensus Healthcare will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sensus Healthcare by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Sensus Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sensus Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $88,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sensus Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sensus Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $155,000. 9.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

