Secureworks Corp (NASDAQ:SCWX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $132.91 Million

Equities research analysts expect Secureworks Corp (NASDAQ:SCWX) to announce sales of $132.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Secureworks’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $132.74 million and the highest is $133.00 million. Secureworks reported sales of $128.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Secureworks will report full-year sales of $539.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $536.98 million to $543.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $572.61 million, with estimates ranging from $565.00 million to $589.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Secureworks.

Secureworks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. Secureworks had a negative net margin of 6.39% and a negative return on equity of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $132.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Secureworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Secureworks from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Secureworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Secureworks by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 765,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,216,000 after buying an additional 15,442 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Secureworks by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 710,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,998,000 after purchasing an additional 15,414 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Secureworks by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 13,434 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Secureworks by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Secureworks by 9.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 141,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 12,233 shares during the last quarter. 10.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SCWX stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,065. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.06 and a beta of 1.40. Secureworks has a one year low of $10.58 and a one year high of $24.91.

Secureworks Company Profile

SecureWorks Corp., a cybersecurity company, provides an integrated suite of intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting organizations worldwide. The company's solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting, and incident response.

