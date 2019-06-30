Science in Sport’s (SIS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Science in Sport (LON:SIS) in a research note published on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
Shares of SIS opened at GBX 61 ($0.80) on Thursday. Science in Sport has a 12 month low of GBX 50 ($0.65) and a 12 month high of GBX 79.34 ($1.04). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 54.61. The stock has a market cap of $72.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.44.
Science in Sport Company Profile
