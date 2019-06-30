Science in Sport’s (SIS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Science in Sport (LON:SIS) in a research note published on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of SIS opened at GBX 61 ($0.80) on Thursday. Science in Sport has a 12 month low of GBX 50 ($0.65) and a 12 month high of GBX 79.34 ($1.04). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 54.61. The stock has a market cap of $72.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.44.

Science in Sport Company Profile

Science in Sport plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sports nutrition products for professional athletes and sports enthusiasts under the SiS brand name in the United Kingdom, rest of the European Union, Australia, and internationally. Its principal product range SiS GO energy powders, isotonic gels, energy bars and hydration tablets; and SiS REGO, a range of spectrum recovery products; and WHEY20, a protein product.

