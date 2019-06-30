Savannah Resources (LON:SAV) Given “Corporate” Rating at FinnCap

FinnCap reaffirmed their corporate rating on shares of Savannah Resources (LON:SAV) in a report published on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of LON:SAV opened at GBX 4.75 ($0.06) on Wednesday. Savannah Resources has a 12 month low of GBX 4.67 ($0.06) and a 12 month high of GBX 13 ($0.17). The company has a market capitalization of $41.87 million and a PE ratio of -11.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 5.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.62.

Savannah Resources Company Profile

Savannah Resources Plc explores for and develops mineral properties. It holds interests in Mutamba heavy mineral sands project in Mozambique; copper and gold projects in the Sultanate of Oman; and lithium projects located in Somero and Eräjärvi in Finland. Savannah Resources also has a 75% stake in the Mina do Barroso Project in northern Portugal.

