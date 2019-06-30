Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Sasol (NYSE:SSL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sasol Limited is engaged in the mining and processing of coal. It also produces chemicals, explores for and refines crude oil, and manufactures fertilizers and explosives. In addition, it converts coal to petrochemicals products, such as diesel fuels and gasoline. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SSL. ValuEngine cut Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. HSBC cut Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Macquarie cut Sasol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sasol from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Sasol presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.75.

SSL stock opened at $24.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.04. Sasol has a 1 year low of $23.92 and a 1 year high of $39.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SSL. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sasol during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,571,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Sasol by 612.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 171,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,008,000 after purchasing an additional 146,988 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sasol during the first quarter valued at about $2,587,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Sasol by 946.6% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 67,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 61,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sasol by 377.5% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 67,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 53,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Sasol Company Profile

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Australia, Canada, Gabon, and Australia.

