RPS Group (LON:RPS) Price Target Cut to GBX 170

RPS Group (LON:RPS) had its target price cut by Liberum Capital from GBX 230 ($3.01) to GBX 170 ($2.22) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating on shares of RPS Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Numis Securities downgraded shares of RPS Group to an add rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.01) target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

LON:RPS opened at GBX 107.40 ($1.40) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14. RPS Group has a 12 month low of GBX 124.80 ($1.63) and a 12 month high of GBX 265 ($3.46). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.33, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 175.78.

In related news, insider Catherine Glickman bought 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 185 ($2.42) per share, with a total value of £39,775 ($51,973.08). Also, insider John Douglas bought 181,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 109 ($1.42) per share, with a total value of £197,659.51 ($258,277.16).

RPS Group Company Profile

RPS Group plc, a consultancy company, provides advice on the development and management of the built and natural environment; planning and development of strategic infrastructure; and evaluation and development of energy, water, and other resources. The company operates through Built and Natural Environment, Energy, and Australia Asia Pacific segments.

