Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Buy Rating for Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their buy rating on shares of Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) in a research report report published on Wednesday, TipRanks reports.

OTCMKTS:TORXF opened at $10.30 on Wednesday. Torex Gold Resources has a 1-year low of $5.74 and a 1-year high of $13.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.55.

About Torex Gold Resources

Torex Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising the El Limón Guajes mine and the Media Luna deposit that consists of 7 mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

