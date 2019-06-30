Royal Bank of Canada Raises Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Price Target to C$6.00

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$3.30 to C$3.40 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Monday, April 15th.

Shares of IVN stock opened at C$4.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 24.63, a current ratio of 24.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 112.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$3.47. Ivanhoe Mines has a 52 week low of C$2.00 and a 52 week high of C$4.27.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.03. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ivanhoe Mines will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Martie Cloete sold 10,800 shares of Ivanhoe Mines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.30, for a total value of C$35,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 377,076 shares in the company, valued at C$1,244,350.80. Also, Senior Officer Mark Sean Farren sold 20,000 shares of Ivanhoe Mines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.22, for a total transaction of C$64,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 324,887 shares in the company, valued at C$1,046,136.14. Insiders sold 31,800 shares of company stock worth $103,960 over the last quarter.

Ivanhoe Mines Company Profile

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. The company explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, germanium, and lead deposits. Its projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located on the DRC's Copperbelt; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt, as well as explores Western Foreland project in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

