Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) a GBX 4,100 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) price target on Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto from GBX 5,190 ($67.82) to GBX 4,970 ($64.94) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 29th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Rio Tinto from GBX 4,675 ($61.09) to GBX 5,000 ($65.33) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 4,400 ($57.49) price target on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 4,700 ($61.41) price target on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 4,449.53 ($58.14).

LON RIO opened at GBX 4,880.50 ($63.77) on Thursday. Rio Tinto has a 12 month low of GBX 3,460.50 ($45.22) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,904 ($64.08). The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.60. The company has a market cap of $61.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4,643.21.

In other Rio Tinto news, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 4,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,510 ($58.93), for a total value of £180,896.10 ($236,372.79).

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

