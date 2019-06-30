Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Glencore (LON:GLEN) a GBX 310 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 310 ($4.05) target price on Glencore (LON:GLEN) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the natural resources company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.66) target price (down previously from GBX 300 ($3.92)) on shares of Glencore in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC reduced their price target on Glencore from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 385 ($5.03) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Glencore from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 420 ($5.49) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.83) price target on shares of Glencore in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 353.69 ($4.62).

Get Glencore alerts:

GLEN stock opened at GBX 273.35 ($3.57) on Thursday. Glencore has a 1 year low of GBX 249.75 ($3.26) and a 1 year high of GBX 385.85 ($5.04). The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 269.38. The stock has a market cap of $37.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39.

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

Featured Story: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.