Robert W. Baird Reiterates “$25.00” Price Target for Actuant (NYSE:ATU)

Robert W. Baird set a $25.00 price objective on Actuant (NYSE:ATU) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ATU. Maxim Group restated a positive rating on shares of Actuant in a report on Thursday, March 21st. GMP Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $0.75 target price on shares of Actuant in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Actuant currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.96.

Shares of NYSE ATU opened at $24.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.70. Actuant has a 52-week low of $19.07 and a 52-week high of $31.00.

Actuant (NYSE:ATU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $295.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.21 million. Actuant had a positive return on equity of 13.89% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Actuant will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of Actuant in the fourth quarter worth $370,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in shares of Actuant by 382.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 20,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 15,985 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Actuant by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 163,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,432,000 after buying an additional 79,540 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Actuant by 1.2% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,667,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,639,000 after buying an additional 19,812 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Actuant by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 39,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the period.

Actuant Company Profile

Actuant Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of industrial products and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Engineered Components & Systems (EC&S). The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

