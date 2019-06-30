Reviewing Total (NYSE:TOT) & Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET)

Total (NYSE:TOT) and Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Total alerts:

6.6% of Total shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.1% of Vermilion Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Total has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vermilion Energy has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Total pays an annual dividend of $2.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Vermilion Energy pays an annual dividend of $2.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.4%. Total pays out 47.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Vermilion Energy pays out 264.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Total has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Total and Vermilion Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Total $209.36 billion 0.66 $11.45 billion $5.05 11.05 Vermilion Energy $1.29 billion 2.60 $209.58 million $0.77 28.22

Total has higher revenue and earnings than Vermilion Energy. Total is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vermilion Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Total and Vermilion Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Total 5.65% 11.21% 5.18% Vermilion Energy 15.42% 13.10% 5.83%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Total and Vermilion Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Total 0 2 13 0 2.87 Vermilion Energy 0 3 5 0 2.63

Total currently has a consensus price target of $49.13, indicating a potential downside of 11.95%. Vermilion Energy has a consensus price target of $40.50, indicating a potential upside of 86.38%. Given Vermilion Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vermilion Energy is more favorable than Total.

Summary

Vermilion Energy beats Total on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Total

TOTAL S.A. operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries. The Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas(LNG) production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, and natural gas and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; and energy storage activities. The Refining & Chemicals segment is involved in refining petrochemicals, including olefins and aromatics; and polymer derivatives, such as polyethylene, polypropylene, polystyrene, and hydrocarbon resins, as well as biomass conversion and elastomer processing. It also engages in trading and shipping crude oil and petroleum products. The Marketing & Services segment produces and sells lubricants; and supplies and markets petroleum products, including bulk fuel, aviation fuel, special fluids, LPG, bitumen, heavy fuels, and marine bunkers. It operates approximately 14,000 service stations. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 12,050 Mboe of combined proved reserves of oil and gas. TOTAL S.A. has a strategic partnership with Tellurian to develop the Driftwood LNG project located in Louisiana. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Courbevoie, France.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc. acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells. The company also owns 48% interest in 930,000 net acres of land and 103 net producing gas wells; 32,600 net acres of developed and 1,149,400 net acres of undeveloped land, and 105 net producing oil wells and 8 net producing natural gas wells; and 148,700 net acres of land and 118 net producing oil wells. In addition, it owns 20% interest in the offshore Corrib gas field; and 60% interest in the Wandoo field comprises 59,600 acres; and lands of 652,800 net acres, 242,500 net acres, and 2.35 million net acres. Further, the company has 181,664 barrels of oil equivalent (Mboe) of gross proved reserves and 284,476 Mboe of gross proved plus probable reserves; 43,466 Mboe of gross proved reserves and 63,918 Mboe of gross proved plus probable reserves; 11,802 Mboe of gross proved reserves and 22,196 Mboe of gross proved plus probable reserves; 12,991 Mboe of gross proved reserves and 25,735 Mboe of gross proved plus probable reserves; 13,093 Mboe of gross proved reserves and 20,575 Mboe of gross proved plus probable reserves; 9,668 Mboe of gross proved reserves and 14,480 Mboe of gross proved plus probable reserves; 25,147 Mboe of gross proved reserves and 56,214 Mboe of gross proved plus probable reserves; and 131 Mboe of gross proved reserves and 191 Mboe of gross proved plus probable reserves. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Total Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.