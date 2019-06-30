Renault (EPA:RNO) PT Set at €74.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €74.00 ($86.05) price objective on Renault (EPA:RNO) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RNO. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of Renault in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Bank of America set a €69.00 ($80.23) target price on shares of Renault and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Oddo Bhf set a €95.00 ($110.47) target price on shares of Renault and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($104.65) target price on shares of Renault and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €74.00 ($86.05) target price on shares of Renault and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €74.11 ($86.17).

Shares of EPA RNO opened at €55.29 ($64.29) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €54.15. Renault has a 52-week low of €73.71 ($85.71) and a 52-week high of €100.70 ($117.09).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

