Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Renasant Corporation is the parent of Renasant Bank and Renasant Insurance, Inc. “

Get Renasant alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Renasant in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a hold rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered Renasant from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.00.

Shares of RNST stock opened at $35.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.18. Renasant has a one year low of $28.02 and a one year high of $47.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77. Renasant had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 24.55%. The business had revenue of $150.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Renasant will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This is a positive change from Renasant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Renasant’s payout ratio is 29.33%.

In other Renasant news, EVP James W. Gray sold 2,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total value of $84,696.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,379.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Renasant by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Renasant by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 20,887 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Renasant by 416.2% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 147,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,454,000 after purchasing an additional 119,004 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Renasant by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Renasant by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 401,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,118,000 after purchasing an additional 11,650 shares during the period. 61.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Renasant (RNST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.