Raymond James Lowers FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target to $190.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

FDX has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group lowered shares of FedEx from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $241.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FedEx from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $237.00 target price (down from $242.00) on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $191.26.

Get FedEx alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $164.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $163.78. FedEx has a one year low of $150.68 and a one year high of $259.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.93 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $17.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.85 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx will post 14.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.75%.

In related news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 155,650 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.83, for a total transaction of $29,547,039.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,945,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,837,032,888.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FDX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in FedEx by 30.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,009,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $183,215,000 after acquiring an additional 237,339 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 16.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,993,135 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $361,574,000 after acquiring an additional 281,483 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. boosted its stake in FedEx by 7.4% in the first quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 6,133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in FedEx by 63.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,548,876 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $280,985,000 after acquiring an additional 601,465 shares in the last quarter. 69.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.