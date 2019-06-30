Raymond James Cuts BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Price Target to $10.50

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $11.00 to $10.50 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on BB. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on BlackBerry from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackBerry from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on BlackBerry from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised BlackBerry from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.25.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

Shares of BB opened at $7.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.89 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.26. BlackBerry has a 12 month low of $6.57 and a 12 month high of $12.00.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $267.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.55 million. BlackBerry had a return on equity of 1.86% and a net margin of 12.58%. BlackBerry’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackBerry will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BlackBerry by 1,950.0% in the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,875 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. 50.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited provides enterprise software and services worldwide. The company offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting services; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade instant messaging solution, as well as BlackBerry Spark Communication services.

Featured Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.