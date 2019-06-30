Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Quotient from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quotient from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Quotient from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

QTNT stock opened at $9.35 on Wednesday. Quotient has a 12 month low of $5.52 and a 12 month high of $11.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.27, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 4.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.10. The stock has a market cap of $625.39 million, a PE ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.02.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Quotient will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Quotient news, President Edward Farrell sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.67, for a total value of $195,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,493.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Jeremy Stackawitz sold 21,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $213,445.35. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 131,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,310,154.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QTNT. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp lifted its stake in Quotient by 4.0% in the first quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 260,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Quotient during the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Quotient by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,456,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,134,000 after buying an additional 67,290 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in shares of Quotient during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Knott David M lifted its position in shares of Quotient by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Knott David M now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 63.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quotient

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes conventional reagent products used for blood grouping in the transfusion diagnostics market worldwide. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for blood grouping and serological disease screening.

