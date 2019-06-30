Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NX shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Quanex Building Products in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, June 8th.

NX stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.89. 371,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,334. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.82. Quanex Building Products has a one year low of $10.70 and a one year high of $19.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $625.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 1.08.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The construction company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. Quanex Building Products had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a positive return on equity of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $218.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Quanex Building Products will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Quanex Building Products’s payout ratio is presently 49.23%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 591.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 213.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,617 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanex Building Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Quanex Building Products by 191.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Quanex Building Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. 98.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

