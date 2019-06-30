Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Bancorpsouth Bank Boosted by SunTrust Banks (NYSE:BXS)

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks increased their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bancorpsouth Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, June 27th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Demba now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.62. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Bancorpsouth Bank’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.56 EPS.

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. Bancorpsouth Bank had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $216.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share.

BXS has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Stephens downgraded shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Shares of BXS opened at $29.04 on Friday. Bancorpsouth Bank has a 1 year low of $24.31 and a 1 year high of $35.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BXS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bancorpsouth Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $25,028,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Bancorpsouth Bank by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,371,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $297,251,000 after purchasing an additional 613,350 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Bancorpsouth Bank by 167.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 436,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,412,000 after purchasing an additional 273,379 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bancorpsouth Bank by 17.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,470,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,498,000 after purchasing an additional 221,677 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bancorpsouth Bank by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 979,129 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,594,000 after purchasing an additional 119,301 shares during the period. 65.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Bancorpsouth Bank’s payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

Bancorpsouth Bank Company Profile

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions.

