Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PTI. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their target price on shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics to $5.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.63.

PTI opened at $0.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.04. Proteostasis Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $10.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 11.30 and a quick ratio of 11.29.

Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.80 million. Proteostasis Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,307.84% and a negative return on equity of 84.01%. On average, analysts expect that Proteostasis Therapeutics will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PTI. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Proteostasis Therapeutics by 8,649.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 15,309 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Proteostasis Therapeutics by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 15,030 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Proteostasis Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Proteostasis Therapeutics by 6,175.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 24,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Proteostasis Therapeutics by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,920,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,731 shares in the last quarter. 60.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Proteostasis Therapeutics Company Profile

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics to treat cystic fibrosis (CF) and other diseases caused by an imbalance in the proteostasis network. The company's lead product candidates include cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) modulators comprising PTI-428, an amplifier, which has completed Phase II study; and PTI-801, a third generation corrector molecule and PTI-808, a potentiator molecule, which has completed Phase I study.

