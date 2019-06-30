Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) PT Raised to C$14.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PVG. Cormark raised their price objective on Pretium Resources from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Pretium Resources from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a C$19.35 target price on shares of Pretium Resources in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Shares of PVG stock opened at C$13.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.54. Pretium Resources has a 1 year low of C$8.59 and a 1 year high of C$13.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.41, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$137.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$126.61 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Pretium Resources will post 0.8500001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph J. Ovsenek sold 39,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.80, for a total transaction of C$430,098.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 130,575 shares in the company, valued at C$1,410,170.83.

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

