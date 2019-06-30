President Energy (LON:PPC) Earns “Add” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their add rating on shares of President Energy (LON:PPC) in a research report report published on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, FinnCap reissued a corporate rating on shares of President Energy in a research report on Thursday.

Get President Energy alerts:

PPC stock opened at GBX 7.15 ($0.09) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 8. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.55 million and a PE ratio of -11.86. President Energy has a fifty-two week low of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 10.35 ($0.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.55, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.46.

President Energy PLC engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in South America. The company holds interests in the Pirity and Hernandarias concessions located in the Pirity Sub-Basin in Paraguay; the CNO-8 Puesto Guardian, and Matorras and Ocultar licenses in Argentina; and the Las Bases and Puesto Prado Concessions in Rio Negro Province, Argentina.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for President Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for President Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.