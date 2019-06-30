Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen reissued an average rating and set a $85.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Planet Fitness from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Planet Fitness from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Macquarie raised Planet Fitness from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Planet Fitness presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.50.

PLNT stock opened at $72.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.12. Planet Fitness has a 12-month low of $43.03 and a 12-month high of $81.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.38, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.72.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 53.73% and a net margin of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $148.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLNT. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in Planet Fitness by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 8,597,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,518,000 after acquiring an additional 280,726 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter worth approximately $735,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Planet Fitness by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Planet Fitness by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 213,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,472,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

