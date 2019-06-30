Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen reissued an average rating and set a $85.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Planet Fitness from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Planet Fitness from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Macquarie raised Planet Fitness from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Planet Fitness presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.50.
PLNT stock opened at $72.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.12. Planet Fitness has a 12-month low of $43.03 and a 12-month high of $81.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.38, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.72.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLNT. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in Planet Fitness by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 8,597,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,518,000 after acquiring an additional 280,726 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter worth approximately $735,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Planet Fitness by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Planet Fitness by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 213,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,472,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.
Planet Fitness Company Profile
Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.
Read More: Can systematic risk be avoided?
Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.