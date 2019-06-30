Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pinduoduo Inc. provides an e-commerce platform allowing users to participate in group buying deals, primarily through Tencent’s Wechat app. Pinduoduo Inc. is based in Shanghai, China. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on PDD. UBS Group started coverage on Pinduoduo in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Pinduoduo in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. 86 Research started coverage on Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.74 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Pinduoduo in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.96.

Shares of Pinduoduo stock opened at $20.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Pinduoduo has a twelve month low of $16.53 and a twelve month high of $31.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.68. The stock has a market cap of $22.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.32.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 76.66% and a negative net margin of 73.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 228.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDD. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pinduoduo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. WT Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Pinduoduo by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd now owns 787,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 243,622 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pinduoduo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pinduoduo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pinduoduo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo Inc operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

