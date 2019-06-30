Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $18.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $17.45 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Capital One Financial cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $18.75 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Physicians Realty Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.15.

Shares of NYSE:DOC opened at $17.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.55. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $15.16 and a 1 year high of $19.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $105.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.27 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.28% and a net margin of 13.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 85.19%.

In other Physicians Realty Trust news, insider John T. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $91,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 311,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,683,443.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOC. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $42,647,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,906,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $20,691,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,808,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 26,267,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $442,864,000 after buying an additional 489,769 shares during the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

