PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Short Interest Down 8.6% in June

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,133,800 shares, a decrease of 8.6% from the May 15th total of 11,089,100 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

In other news, Chairman Ramon Laguarta sold 15,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.43, for a total value of $1,997,234.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 232,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,078,755.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Yawman sold 25,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.42, for a total value of $3,193,748.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,231,676.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,494 shares of company stock valued at $6,173,705. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,102,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,727,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275,511 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in PepsiCo by 10,622.9% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,704,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 34,380,553 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in PepsiCo by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,185,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,230,132,000 after acquiring an additional 623,727 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 0.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,952,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,194,000 after acquiring an additional 84,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its stake in PepsiCo by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 7,691,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,729,000 after acquiring an additional 68,176 shares during the last quarter. 70.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PEP traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $131.13. 6,317,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,327,979. PepsiCo has a 52 week low of $104.53 and a 52 week high of $135.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $130.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.94.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a net margin of 19.37% and a return on equity of 65.12%. The company had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.49%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Goldman Sachs Group set a $132.00 price objective on PepsiCo and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $115.00 price objective on PepsiCo and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.65.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

