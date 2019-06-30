Peak Resorts (NASDAQ:SKIS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Peak Resorts (NASDAQ:SKIS) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.28, Morningstar.com reports. Peak Resorts had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $85.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.27 million.

NASDAQ SKIS opened at $4.75 on Friday. Peak Resorts has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $5.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKIS. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Peak Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Peak Resorts by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 89,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 9,250 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Peak Resorts by 25.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 103,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 21,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Peak Resorts by 13.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 102,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. 42.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $9.00 target price on shares of Peak Resorts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peak Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

About Peak Resorts

Peak Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and leases day and overnight drive ski resorts in the United States. Its resorts activities and amenities include skiing, snowboarding, terrain parks, tubing, dining, lodging, equipment rentals and sales, ski and snowboard instruction, zip lines, mountain coasters, mountain biking, hiking, and other summer activities.

