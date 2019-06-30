PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $24.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “PBF Logistics LP engages in owning, leasing, operating, developing and acquiring crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities and similar logistics assets. PBF Logistics LP is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey. “

PBFX stock opened at $21.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.79. PBF Logistics has a 1 year low of $19.17 and a 1 year high of $23.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.29.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $78.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.08 million. PBF Logistics had a return on equity of 45.77% and a net margin of 25.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PBF Logistics will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PBF Logistics by 227.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,666 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its position in PBF Logistics by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 7,835 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in PBF Logistics by 207.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,188 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 8,218 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in PBF Logistics by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,281 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in PBF Logistics by 10.7% during the first quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,536 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

PBF Logistics Company Profile

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include Delaware City Refining Company LLC (DCR) rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility; the DCR products pipeline, an interstate petroleum products pipeline; the DCR Truck Rack, a truck loading rack; the San Joaquin Valley pipeline system and Paulsboro natural gas pipeline; and Knoxville Terminals, which consists of two refined product terminals located in Knoxville, Tennessee.

