Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Downgraded by Bank of America to Underperform

Bank of America cut shares of Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Paychex from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Paychex from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Paychex from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Paychex from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.08.
Shares of Paychex stock opened at $82.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Paychex has a 12 month low of $61.32 and a 12 month high of $88.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.96.
In other Paychex news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 14,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.76, for a total value of $1,292,116.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,469,263.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela A. Joseph sold 15,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $1,270,238.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 135,127 shares of company stock valued at $11,173,791. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in Paychex by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 25,237,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,858,708,000 after acquiring an additional 363,583 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Paychex by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 202,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,167,000 after acquiring an additional 11,577 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Paychex by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,030,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,826,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,669 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Paychex by 128.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 5,870 shares during the period. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Paychex by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 69.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Paychex
Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.
