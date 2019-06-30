Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Downgraded by Bank of America to Underperform

Bank of America cut shares of Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Paychex from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Paychex from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Paychex from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Paychex from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.08.

Get Paychex alerts:

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $82.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Paychex has a 12 month low of $61.32 and a 12 month high of $88.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.96.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). Paychex had a return on equity of 40.99% and a net margin of 27.42%. The company had revenue of $980.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Paychex will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Paychex news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 14,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.76, for a total value of $1,292,116.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,469,263.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela A. Joseph sold 15,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $1,270,238.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 135,127 shares of company stock valued at $11,173,791. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in Paychex by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 25,237,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,858,708,000 after acquiring an additional 363,583 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Paychex by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 202,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,167,000 after acquiring an additional 11,577 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Paychex by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,030,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,826,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,669 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Paychex by 128.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 5,870 shares during the period. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Paychex by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 69.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Read More: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.