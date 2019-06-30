Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 1.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Patterson Companies updated its FY 2020 guidance to $1.33-1.43 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $1.33-1.43 EPS.

PDCO opened at $22.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.38. Patterson Companies has a fifty-two week low of $18.94 and a fifty-two week high of $26.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is 74.29%.

PDCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Patterson Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PDCO. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the 1st quarter worth $87,000. 93.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

