Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.33-1.43 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.51. Patterson Companies also updated its FY 2020 guidance to $1.33-1.43 EPS.

PDCO stock opened at $22.90 on Friday. Patterson Companies has a twelve month low of $18.94 and a twelve month high of $26.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.38.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). Patterson Companies had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Patterson Companies will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 74.29%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Patterson Companies from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. UBS Group set a $24.00 target price on Patterson Companies and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. BidaskClub downgraded Patterson Companies from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patterson Companies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Patterson Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Patterson Companies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.63.

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

