Pan Orient Energy Corp. (CVE:POE) Insider Purchases C$12,095.00 in Stock

Pan Orient Energy Corp. (CVE:POE) insider Pan Orient Energy Corp. acquired 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.05 per share, with a total value of C$12,095.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$117,465.

Pan Orient Energy Corp. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 24th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. bought 1,500 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.00 per share, with a total value of C$3,000.00.

On Friday, June 21st, Pan Orient Energy Corp. bought 9,700 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.99 per share, with a total value of C$19,303.00.

On Monday, June 10th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. bought 18,700 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.84 per share, with a total value of C$34,408.00.

POE stock opened at C$2.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.55 million and a PE ratio of -216.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 43.16 and a quick ratio of 43.16. Pan Orient Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.97 and a 12 month high of C$2.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.87.

Pan Orient Energy (CVE:POE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pan Orient Energy Corp. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pan Orient Energy Company Profile

Pan Orient Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Thailand, Indonesia, and Canada. It holds interests in the concession L53/48 located in west of Bangkok, Thailand; the East Jabung production sharing contract located in South Sumatra, Indonesia; and 78 sections of Sawn Lake Alberta Crown oil sands located in the central Alberta Peace River Oil Sands area.

