Orion Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ORN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Orion Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ORN) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.33.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ORN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Orion Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. TheStreet lowered Orion Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Orion Group from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 29th.

Shares of ORN stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.68. 3,342,333 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,438. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $77.91 million, a PE ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 0.98. Orion Group has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $9.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The construction company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $143.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.76 million. Orion Group had a negative return on equity of 9.60% and a negative net margin of 20.19%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Orion Group will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Peter R. Buchler purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.98 per share, with a total value of $59,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 180,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,698.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert L. Tabb purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.94 per share, for a total transaction of $38,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 26,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,131.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 63,285 shares of company stock worth $124,098. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners lifted its position in Orion Group by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,838,444 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,496 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its position in Orion Group by 91.8% in the fourth quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 336,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 161,240 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in Orion Group by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 117,674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 37,379 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Orion Group by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 53,986 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 6,838 shares during the period. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its position in Orion Group by 9.9% in the first quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,147,983 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 103,649 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company's marine construction services include construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

