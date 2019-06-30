Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE) Given a C$1.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE) received a C$1.00 price objective from Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 56.25% from the company’s previous close.

ORE stock opened at C$0.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 12.55 and a current ratio of 13.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.88 million and a PE ratio of -8.42. Orezone Gold has a 52-week low of C$0.39 and a 52-week high of C$0.85.

Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.02). As a group, analysts predict that Orezone Gold will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Orezone Gold news, Director Patrick Downey bought 462,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.48 per share, with a total value of C$221,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,790,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,819,200.

About Orezone Gold

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the investigation, acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of resource projects. Its principal property is the Bomboré gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada. Orezone Gold Corporation(TSXV:ORE) operates independently of IAMGOLD Burkina Faso Inc as of February 25, 2009.

