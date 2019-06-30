Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $710,000.00

Wall Street analysts expect Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) to post sales of $710,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Oramed Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $600,000.00 to $850,000.00. Oramed Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $620,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oramed Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $2.86 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.50 million to $3.37 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.60 million, with estimates ranging from $2.40 million to $2.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Oramed Pharmaceuticals.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.72 million. Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 593.74% and a negative return on equity of 59.96%.

HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORMP traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.59. 30,142 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,123. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.27. The firm has a market cap of $62.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.28. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.78 and a 1-year high of $7.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) by 137.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 40,114 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.18% of the company’s stock.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule for the treatment of diabetes; and ORMD-0901, an oral glucagon-like peptide-1 analog capsule for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

