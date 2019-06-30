Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Short Interest Down 9.5% in June

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,728,900 shares, a drop of 9.5% from the May 15th total of 10,747,100 shares. Approximately 5.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Shares of NYSE OLN traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.91. 2,094,861 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,295,986. Olin has a 52 week low of $17.87 and a 52 week high of $32.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.52.

Get Olin alerts:

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.04). Olin had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Olin’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Olin will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.71%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors assumed coverage on shares of Olin in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (down from $31.00) on shares of Olin in a research note on Monday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Olin from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Nomura upgraded shares of Olin from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Olin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.33.

In other Olin news, EVP John L. Mcintosh sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total value of $228,270.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,812 shares in the company, valued at $2,191,652.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John L. Mcintosh sold 19,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total value of $435,810.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,477 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,491.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JOYN Advisors Inc. raised its position in Olin by 743.3% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 1,813 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Olin by 1,219.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new stake in Olin in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Olin in the first quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in Olin in the first quarter worth about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

See Also: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.