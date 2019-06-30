NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Given a $150.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a $150.00 price objective on NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on NVDA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NVIDIA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. BidaskClub downgraded NVIDIA from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Summit Redstone cut shares of NVIDIA to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a buy rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $194.46.

Shares of NVDA opened at $164.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $99.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 7.78, a current ratio of 8.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. NVIDIA has a one year low of $124.46 and a one year high of $292.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 31.27% and a net margin of 30.68%. NVIDIA’s revenue was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 10.54%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.10, for a total transaction of $14,510,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,785,833.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 5,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,077,255.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 171,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,779,855. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 67.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

