Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,452,900 shares, a decline of 9.4% from the May 15th total of 9,326,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ NUAN traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $15.97. 2,418,866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,835,862. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.18. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Nuance Communications has a 1-year low of $12.66 and a 1-year high of $18.16.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $451.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.90 million. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 2.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Nuance Communications will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert Weideman sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $204,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Thomas L. Beaudoin sold 8,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $141,117.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 309,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,268,657. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 116,324 shares of company stock worth $1,998,293 in the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,358 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 24,065,209 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $407,424,000 after acquiring an additional 277,227 shares during the last quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 1,611,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,274,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 700,132 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,853,000 after acquiring an additional 154,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 136,192 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 23,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NUAN. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Sunday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.20.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications, Inc provides voice recognition and natural language understanding solutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Healthcare, Automotive, Enterprise, Imaging, and Other. The Healthcare segment offers clinical speech and clinical language understanding solutions, such as Dragon Medical, a dictation software that allow physicians to capture and document patient care in real-time; transcription solutions, which enable physicians to streamline clinical documentation with a transcription platforms; clinical document improvement and coding solutions; diagnostic solutions that allow radiologists to document, collaborate, and share medical images and reports; and professional and personal productivity solutions to business users and consumers.

