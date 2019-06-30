Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Coverage Initiated at Oppenheimer

Research analysts at Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.61% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Novocure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novocure in a research note on Sunday, May 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Novocure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Novocure in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Novocure presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.44.

Shares of NASDAQ NVCR opened at $63.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.28. Novocure has a 52-week low of $26.02 and a 52-week high of $63.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of -91.64 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 4.39.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). Novocure had a negative return on equity of 47.23% and a negative net margin of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $73.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Novocure’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Novocure will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 30,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total transaction of $1,685,850.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,240,336.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael J. Ambrogi sold 110,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $6,652,080.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 296,542 shares in the company, valued at $17,792,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 693,345 shares of company stock worth $38,105,276 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVCR. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novocure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Novocure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. QS Investors LLC bought a new position in Novocure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Strategic Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Novocure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Novocure by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.34% of the company’s stock.

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

