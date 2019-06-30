Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $117.25 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) will announce $117.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Noodles & Co’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $114.97 million and the highest estimate coming in at $118.88 million. Noodles & Co posted sales of $117.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Noodles & Co will report full year sales of $468.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $465.80 million to $469.91 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $493.93 million, with estimates ranging from $490.60 million to $497.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Noodles & Co.

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Noodles & Co had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The business had revenue of $110.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.93 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Noodles & Co from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Noodles & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Noodles & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Noodles & Co to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Noodles & Co has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.63.

NASDAQ:NDLS traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,915,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,100. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.24, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.35. Noodles & Co has a 52 week low of $5.85 and a 52 week high of $13.50. The stock has a market cap of $346.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 394.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.53.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NDLS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Noodles & Co during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Noodles & Co by 560.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,857 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 6,667 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Noodles & Co during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Noodles & Co during the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Noodles & Co by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,071 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 6,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of January 1, 2019, the company operated 394 company-owned and 65 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

