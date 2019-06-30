Nexa Resources (TSE:NEXA) PT Lowered to C$16.25

Nexa Resources (TSE:NEXA) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$18.00 to C$16.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of TSE NEXA opened at C$13.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.79, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 305.58. Nexa Resources has a 12 month low of C$11.00 and a 12 month high of C$18.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.24.

Nexa Resources Company Profile

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces copper, lead, silver, and gold deposits. The company owns and operates five mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

