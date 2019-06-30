Nexa Resources (TSE:NEXA) PT Lowered to C$16.25

Nexa Resources (TSE:NEXA) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$18.00 to C$16.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.67% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of TSE NEXA opened at C$13.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.79, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 305.58. Nexa Resources has a 12 month low of C$11.00 and a 12 month high of C$18.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.24.
Nexa Resources Company Profile
See Also: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?
Receive News & Ratings for Nexa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.