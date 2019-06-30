News (NASDAQ:NWSA) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on NWSA. Zacks Investment Research raised News from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. ValuEngine raised News from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $13.49 on Friday. News has a 1-year low of $10.65 and a 1-year high of $15.81. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. News had a positive return on equity of 2.59% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. News’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that News will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in News in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in News by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in News in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in News in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in News in the 1st quarter valued at $157,000. 63.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

