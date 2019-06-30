Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) Short Interest Update

Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,366,900 shares, a growth of 14.1% from the May 15th total of 10,834,400 shares. Currently, 5.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.4 days.

NAVI opened at $13.65 on Friday. Navient has a 52-week low of $8.23 and a 52-week high of $14.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 12.43, a current ratio of 12.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.30.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $285.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.67 million. Navient had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 6.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Navient will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is 30.62%.

In related news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total transaction of $122,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Navient in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Navient by 34.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 107,747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 27,813 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in Navient in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Navient by 32.8% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 452,649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after buying an additional 111,785 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Navient by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 4,046,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,650,000 after buying an additional 348,004 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NAVI shares. BidaskClub lowered Navient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Navient in a report on Monday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Navient from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $14.50 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Navient from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Navient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.10.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

