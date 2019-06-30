National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

EYE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank began coverage on National Vision in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised National Vision from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Loop Capital began coverage on National Vision in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a hold rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of National Vision in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. National Vision has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:EYE opened at $30.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.29, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.51. National Vision has a 1 year low of $25.60 and a 1 year high of $46.63.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $461.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.42 million. National Vision had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that National Vision will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jeff Busbee sold 32,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total value of $907,082.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total value of $1,054,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 163,657 shares of company stock valued at $4,627,061 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,219,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,078 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of National Vision by 41.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,464,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,344 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Vision by 90.4% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,018,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,444,000 after purchasing an additional 958,537 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of National Vision by 63.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,388,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,063,000 after purchasing an additional 926,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in National Vision by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,430,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,295,000 after purchasing an additional 552,119 shares during the period.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products, as well as eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, and Vista Optical Military, as well as Vision Center brand stores; and provides health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

