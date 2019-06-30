National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Receives $37.36 Average Price Target from Brokerages

National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirty-three research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.36.

NOV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered National-Oilwell Varco from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Barclays decreased their price objective on National-Oilwell Varco from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup set a $31.00 target price on National-Oilwell Varco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on National-Oilwell Varco to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Cowen set a $23.00 target price on National-Oilwell Varco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 166.2% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 1,233 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. grace capital purchased a new position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOV traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.23. 5,070,481 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,578,277. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. National-Oilwell Varco has a 12 month low of $19.57 and a 12 month high of $49.08. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -277.88 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.99.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.12). National-Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that National-Oilwell Varco will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. National-Oilwell Varco’s payout ratio is currently -250.00%.

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

