National Bank Financial Increases Golden Star Resources (TSE:GSC) Price Target to C$8.00

Golden Star Resources (TSE:GSC) (NYSE:GSS) had its target price upped by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 50.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Golden Star Resources stock opened at C$5.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 246.08, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $576.79 million and a PE ratio of -23.25. Golden Star Resources has a 12 month low of C$3.24 and a 12 month high of C$6.22.

Golden Star Resources (TSE:GSC) (NYSE:GSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$89.42 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Golden Star Resources will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

