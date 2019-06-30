Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) will report earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Myers Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the highest is $0.27. Myers Industries reported earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Myers Industries will report full-year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.82. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.92. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Myers Industries.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Myers Industries had a positive return on equity of 16.67% and a negative net margin of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $139.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Myers Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of NYSE MYE traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.27. 321,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,444. Myers Industries has a 12-month low of $14.24 and a 12-month high of $25.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.04. The stock has a market cap of $683.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 1.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Myers Industries’s payout ratio is 71.05%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Myers Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Myers Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Myers Industries by 1,004.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 6,661 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Myers Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Myers Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $175,000. 87.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Material Handling segment provides plastic reusable material handling containers, pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, storage and organization products, and rotationally-molded plastic tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling applications; welded steel service carts, platform trucks, mobile work centers, racks, and cabinets; plastic trim and interior parts used in the production of seat components, consoles, and other applications in the recreational vehicle, marine, and industrial markets; and plastic fuel containers, portable marine fuel tanks and water containers, ammunition containers, and storage totes under the Buckhorn, Akro-Mils, Jamco Products, Ameri-Kart, and Scepter brands.

