MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN) Short Interest Down 8.5% in June

MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,520,600 shares, a drop of 8.5% from the May 15th total of 11,498,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 589,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 17.8 days. Currently, 17.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSG Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MSG Networks by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of MSG Networks by 196.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,576 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of MSG Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MSG Networks by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,407 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.
NYSE MSGN traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.74. 776,931 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 615,032. MSG Networks has a 1-year low of $19.83 and a 1-year high of $28.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.82.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSG Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded MSG Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on MSG Networks from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities set a $23.00 price objective on MSG Networks and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.60.
About MSG Networks
MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides live streaming and video on demand, as well as a Website and social media platforms for its brands.
Featured Article: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement
Receive News & Ratings for MSG Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSG Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.