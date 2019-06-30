MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN) Short Interest Down 8.5% in June

MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,520,600 shares, a drop of 8.5% from the May 15th total of 11,498,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 589,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 17.8 days. Currently, 17.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSG Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MSG Networks by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of MSG Networks by 196.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,576 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of MSG Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MSG Networks by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,407 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MSGN traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.74. 776,931 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 615,032. MSG Networks has a 1-year low of $19.83 and a 1-year high of $28.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.82.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. MSG Networks had a negative return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 26.27%. The firm had revenue of $195.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. MSG Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that MSG Networks will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSG Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded MSG Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on MSG Networks from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities set a $23.00 price objective on MSG Networks and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.60.

About MSG Networks

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides live streaming and video on demand, as well as a Website and social media platforms for its brands.

